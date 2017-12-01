WINDER - Carolyn Eugenia Perkins, 83, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2017.
Mrs. Perkins was native of Watkinsville, Ga. Throughout her career, she was a dedicated school bus driver with the Barrow County Schools with 39 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Perkins, Jr; parents, William Alex Powell and Lena Lewis Harvel Powell; and sister, Jackie Perkins.
Survivors include her three daughters, Stacey (Townley) Wilson, Peggy (W. Clyde) Jones, and Deborah Perkins; one brother, Hershel L. Powell; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 3, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating.
Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday evening, December 2, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Carolyn Perkins (12-01-17)
