Carolyn Perkins (12-01-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, December 1. 2017
WINDER - Carolyn Eugenia Perkins, 83, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2017.

Mrs. Perkins was native of Watkinsville, Ga. Throughout her career, she was a dedicated school bus driver with the Barrow County Schools with 39 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Perkins, Jr; parents, William Alex Powell and Lena Lewis Harvel Powell; and sister, Jackie Perkins.

Survivors include her three daughters, Stacey (Townley) Wilson, Peggy (W. Clyde) Jones, and Deborah Perkins; one brother, Hershel L. Powell; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 3, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating.

Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday evening, December 2, at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.