Two University of Georgia football players were arrested late Saturday night in Barrow County.
Wide receiver Jayson Stanley and linebacker Natrez Patrick were arrested at 11:50 p.m. following a traffic stop, according to Barrow County Sheriff's Office officials. Stanley, who was driving, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding (87 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone). Patrick, who was a passenger in the car, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and has since been released after paying a fine.
Patrick started and helped Georgia win Saturday's SEC championship game against Auburn in Atlanta. He was suspended four games earlier this season after being arrested on marijuana possession charges. This is his third marijuana-related arrest.
Check back for updates.
2 University of Georgia football players arrested in Barrow County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry