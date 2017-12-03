Madison Co. commissioners talk about taking partisanship out of local elections

Madison County could scrap both the red and the blue when it comes to local elections.
County commissioners briefly discussed making all county elections non-partisan during their short Nov. 27 meeting. The talk followed the group’s vote to set qualifying fees for 2018 elections. The commissioners discussed the fact that a non-partisan candidate in local partisan elections must get valid signatures from five percent of registered voters in his or her district to be placed on the ballot.
County attorney Mike Pruett noted that the commissioners can vote for a resolution to establish non-partisan elections. However, such a change would require approval from the Georgia General Assembly. Pruett recalled that the issue was considered during the Wesley Nash administration, but the board declined to pursue the change at the time.
“I’ve been wanting this for seven years,” said commissioner Jim Escoe.
Others at the table voiced some support for the idea. Escoe asked District 1 commissioner Lee Allen, who earlier in the meeting was approved as the group’s legislative liaison, to talk with State Senator Frank Ginn about what would be needed to move to non-partisan elections. Allen said he would. The school board and judges’ seats are already non-partisan in Madison County.
State representative Tom McCall has stated in years past that he requires a unanimous vote from commissioners before he will present a resolution to the state legislature.
Three elections are scheduled next year at the commissioners’ table. Districts 3-5 will be up for grabs. Those seats are currently held by Theresa Bettis, John Pethel and Jim Escoe. The qualifying fee for those races will be $216. Those seats are partisan.
Three local non-partisan races will be held next year. Districts 1-2 on the county school board will be on ballots next year, with a qualifying fee of $87.45. Those seats are held by Robert Hooper and Angie McGinnis. The Magistrate Judge’s post will also be determined next year, with a qualifying fee of $1,491.65.
In other matters Monday, commission chairman John Scarborough reported that the Georgia Renewable Power Plant, which aims to open at the old Trus Joist wood plant on Hwy. 72, has agreed to move 250 loads of dirt from its property to Waggoners Grove Church Road to help with the road situation there.
Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority Executive Director Marvin White talked to the board about several business-related matters in the county, including a new Dollar General store in Carlton on Hwy. 72 at Berkley Quarry Road, the seventh Dollar General in Madison County. He also said the business plans to relocate its store in Colbert to Hwy. 72 and Colbert School Road across from Ace Hardware. He reported that Destiny Food Store Mini Mart has opened in the old Strickland Convenience Store off Hwy. 29 in Danielsville. Community Solar Power is planning a ribbon cutting for its Comer facility. Subway in Danielsville has relocated from the courthouse square to Towne Center in Danielsville. Sam’s Town has added on to its building for Grass Monkey’s repair shop. They work on ATVs, small engines and chain saws.
