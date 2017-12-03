Man arrested after stabbing woman

A Colbert man was taken into custody by Athens-Clarke County Police at an Athens housing authority complex last Friday after the Comer Police Department issued a “be-on-the-lookout” for his arrest regarding a stabbing at a housing authority in Comer on Nov. 22.
Dwight Lamar Heard, 49, was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Police Chief Kyle Roberts was dispatched to an apartment on Ivy Street Wednesday afternoon when he was approached by four juveniles who were crying and yelling saying, “Help her, she’s been stabbed.”
Roberts found the woman with a stab wound to the chest and defensive wounds on her fingers, a cut under an eye and bruises on her back and face. She told Roberts that Heard was the one who had stabbed her.
She stated that she and Heard have been in a relationship for several years and he stopped by that afternoon while she was preparing Thanksgiving dinner. She said they began to argue and she went into the bedroom where the children were to try to get away from him and he allegedly followed her with a knife he took from the kitchen, stating he was “going to kill her.”
He grabbed her and stabbed her in the chest in front of the children. She told Roberts she grabbed for the knife, eventually breaking the blade so that he could not stab her again.
She said Heard left the room to look for another knife and she ran outside screaming for help. She made it to the front lawn when Heard grabbed her again and the children began to yell and scream at him to stop. Neighbors began to go outside at that point and Heard fled the scene on foot, leaving his hat, cell phone, car keys and the broken knife behind.
Heard was picked up by Athens-Clarke County on Nov. 24 and transferred to a Comer police officer who picked him up at Ingles for transport to the Madison County Jail.
The victim was hospitalized for treatment of her injuries and released the next day, according to Chief Roberts.
