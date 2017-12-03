Man gets five years for child molestation

A Rincon man was sentenced to jail time in Madison County Superior Court on a charge of child molestation.
Hoyt Thomas Roberts was sentenced recently by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of confinement and 15 years of probation on the charge. Two counts of aggravated child molestation were dismissed.
Others recently sentenced in superior court included:
•Adam Brian Fleeman, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 90 days of confinement on a charge of theft by taking.
•William Brian Park, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to pay a $100 fine on a charge of speeding in a construction zone.
•Robert Franklin Dillard, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve one year on confinement on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. The sentence was to be suspended following the successful completion of a residential substance abuse program.
•Stephen Lee Turner, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 years of confinement and 10 years of probation and pay a $300 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute and DUI/drugs. Charges of possession of bupremorphine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute were dismissed.
•Majella Mae Lord, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and $500 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, DUI/drugs and speeding. Charges of possession of three controlled substances (oxycodone, hydrocodone and lorazepam), reckless driving, expired tag and turn signal violation.
•Isidoaro Arcejamie, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $450 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and reckless conduct. A charge of discharge of a gun or pistol near a public highway was dismissed.
•Michael Joseph Gibson, of Martin, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 on a charge of possession of marijuana. A charge of possession of a Schedule IV substance was dismissed.
•Loren Benjamin McClaflin, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of criminal trespass and obstruction. Charges of two counts of public indecency and another charge of obstruction were dismissed.
•David Randall Porterfield, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude and officer and driving while license suspended. Charges of reckless driving and obstruction were dismissed.
•Michael Thomas Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months on charges of criminal trespass and interfering with 9-1-1 call.
•Ronnie Eugene Wilson, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana. A charge of theft by taking was dismissed.
•Terrell Stephen Kendrick, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of DUI. Charges of open container, weaving over the roadway and safety belt violation were dismissed.
•George Randolph Smith, of Elberton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of impersonating an officer and making a false statement.
•James Allen Burns, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine of DUI/drugs. Charges of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug-related objects and failure to yield upon entering roadway were dismissed.
•Brian Scott Wilson, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of a controlled substance (morphine). He was also named a co-defendant on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended.
•Jody Ray McDaniel, of Bishop, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and driving while license suspended. Charges of possession of a controlled substance (methadone), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and driving while license suspended. Charges of possession of a controlled substance (methadone), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and DUI/drugs were dismissed.
•Gerald Winston Hill, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $500 on a charge of aggravated stalking.
•Elijah Wayne Minish, of Gillsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation on charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree and simple battery FVA. A second charge of criminal damage to property was dismissed.
•Michael Shane Carithers, of Danielsville, had his charge of rape dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because he pled guilty to another charge that arose from the same incident on Aug. 7.
•Cody Lee Seymour, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve seven years of confinement and 13 years of probation on a charge of statutory rape. Charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, obstruction and possession of marijuana less than an ounce were dismissed.
•Kasey Dewayne Roth, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Roth was also sentenced by Phelps to serve an additional three years of probation on another charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Jonathan Shawn McGill, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of confinement (to be suspended upon completion of the Northern Judicial Circuit Drug Court Program) and 15 years of probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of first degree burglary.
•Mandi Dawn McPeak, of Summerville, SC, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve four years of probation and pay $1,500 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and DUI/drugs. Two counts of possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Gary Dwight Beck, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve ten years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of aggravated stalking.
•Wendy Renee Miller, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of fourth degree forgery and theft by taking. She was also sentenced by Phelps to serve an additional 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on another charge of fourth degree forgery.
•David S. Watt, of Jackson, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of fourth degree forgery.
•Maico Hernandez Mercado, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation on charges of affray and disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Marie Goodman, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery.
•Shirley Barber Cook, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $1,100 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and DUI/drugs.
•Barry E. Sartain, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to pay a $25 fine for improper passing.
•Priscilla B. Nunn, of Carlton, of Judge Chris Phelps to serve ten days (suspended upon payment of a $250 fine) on a charge of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
•Katina Latrease Maxwell, of Carnesville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 24 hours on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Jason Dale Donoho, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 24 hours on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Roger Dale Strickland, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years in the Madison County Jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Jerod Antonio Jackson, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of confinement on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and theft by receiving stolen property. Charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer were dismissed.
•James Robert Atkinson, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve seven days in confinement on a charge of affray.
•Jennifer Ramona Kelley, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of giving a false name to an officer. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
•Tracy Morris Tanner, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery FVA.
•Blanca Gurrola Saucedo, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 24 hours of confinement (suspended upon payment of $250 in fines) on charges of driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Bradley Dereck Massey, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $450 in fines on charges of obstruction, hunting without a valid license and hunting without a big game license. Charges of failure to wear fluorescent orange and hunting without permission were dismissed.
•Jessie Lee Brown, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Shantraneka Aurthell Brown, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and simple assault. A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.
•Tina Louise Giddeons, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct.
•Valdon Monroe Cooper, of Monroe, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of suspended license. Charges of suspended registration and weaving over roadway were dismissed.
•Lauren Victoria Boswell, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on charges of theft of service and obstruction.
•Hunter Everette Chapman, of Tignall, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of interference with a 9-1-1 call and disorderly conduct. Two charges of cruelty to children in the third degree were dismissed.
•Charles Thomas Best, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two year of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct and false report of a crime.
•Sergo Arellano, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Jared Michael Thompson, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $750 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. A charge of possession of marijuana more than an ounce was dismissed.
•Samantha Marie Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction. She was also ordered by Hodges to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (trazadone).
•Latasha Shanta Wilbon, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
•Jason Owen Nalley, of Hull, was charged by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Jimmy Stoy Anthony, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and obstruction.
•David Lamar Dorsey, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of battery FVA and cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Sonya Evonne Bales, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Charges of failure to maintain lane and defective windshield.
•Steven Lee Pope, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of confinement, three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
•Jonathan Marcus Shuler, of Tennville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Michael Everett Sargent, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve four years of probation on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container.
•Dan Dewitt Jones, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI/drugs. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Katlyn Leann Pulliam, no address, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because she pled guilty on a different charge.
•Amanda Nicole Bray, of Comer, had her charge of possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because a co-defendant pled guilty and took responsibility for the charge.
•John Matthew Fountain, of Danielsville, had his charges obstruction and operating a vehicle without a valid license dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Gloria Christina Pugh, of Leesville, had his charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Sinteria Lashaun Cooper, no address listed had her charge of driving while license suspended or revoked dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant pled guilty to the charge in probate court.
•April Lynn Brown, of Comer, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects and tampering with evidence dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because “it is not in the interests of judicial economy to pursue prosecution of this matter due to the fact that the defendant was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on a probation violation.”
•Carolyn Janeene Moody, of Dewy Rose, had his charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, of Danielsville, had her charge of simple assault FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because further investigation yielded that she was not the primary aggressor in the case.
•Chandra Deanna Mattox, of Dewy Rose, had her charge of disorderly conduct dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the defendant agreed to have no contact with the victim for three years or face civil contempt.
•Angela Nicole Bridges, of Danielsville, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the co-defendant pled guilty to the charges.
•Jessica Starr Hattaway, of Hull, had her charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the co-defendant pled guilty to the charge.
•Ana Milagros Rodriguez, of Hull, had her charges of operating a vehicle with insurance and false proof of insurance dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because of insufficient evidence to prove the case at trial.
•Terrance Coretta Parrott, of Athens, had his charge of obstruction placed in dead docket by Judge Thomas Hodges because he agreed to stay out of Madison County for one year.
•Cody Lee Seymour, of Carlton, had his charge of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because it became part of a negotiated resolution with other charges. He also had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because it became part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Amanda Nichole Bray, of Comer, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because a co-defendant took responsibility for the charges.
•Jerry Michael Ogle, of Winterville, has his charge of theft by taking dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the victim on longer wished to prosecute and said the incident was a misunderstanding.
•Linda Suzette Bales, of Hull, had her charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Mary Ann Dallas, of Tiger, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because a co-defendant pled guilty and accepted responsibility for the drugs found in the vehicle.
•Bryant Stevens Junior, of Colbert, had his charges of driving while license revoked and drugs not in original container by Judge Chris Phelps because the traffic stop performed by the officer was for the purpose of identifying a driver who had driven away from a home where a search warrant was to be executed. “This is not a legitimate basis for a traffic stop, and the state concedes the evidence would be subject to being suppressed.”
•Michael E. Sargent, of Danielsville had his charge of aggravated assault dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Matthew Shane Carithers, of Hull, has his charge of rape dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because Carithers entered a guilty plea in a related charge that arose from the same incident as this charge.
•Johnathan Matthew Wilson, of Hull, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Timothy Eugene Couch, of Carlton, had his of keeping a disorderly house dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the District Attorney determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove the case at trial.
•Wanda Lynn Outz, of Carlton, has his charge of maintaining a disorderly house dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the DA determined there was insufficient evidence to prove the case at trial.
•Latoiya Kiara Sorrells, of Athens, had her charge of disrupting public school dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because it became part of a negotiated resolution.
•David Henry Mack, of Carlton, had his charges of aggravated assault and battery FVA dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the prosecuting victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Jesus Calderon Rodriguez, of Hull, had his charges of battery FVA and simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant has been deported and is currently in Mexico.
•Jesse Lee Brown, of Danielsville, had his charge of battery dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Ryan Frank Pfleger, of Danielsville, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because Pfleger has no criminal history and it is not in the interest of judicial economy to proceed with the case, according to the DA’s office.
•Anthony Ross Ramirez, of Commerce, had his charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Evelyne Rose Roberts, of Commerce, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because a co-defendant pled guilty and took responsibility for the contraband.
•Deborah Bolz Hicks, of Danielsville, had her charges of criminal damage to property and battery FVA dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Amanda Marie Goodman, of Elberton, had her charge of obstruction dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the DA determined that it is not in the interests of “judicial economy to pursue prosecution of this matter due to the fact that the defendant is incarcerated.”
