The 14th-annual Madison County Emergency Services Toy Ride and Car Show was held Saturday, Nov. 11.
“We had a great turn-out, in spite of the bitter cold temperatures that morning,” said Lt. Jason Luke of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “We enjoyed some great fellowship and enjoyed all of the motorcycles and classic cars that came out to show their support for our cause. We took an escorted ride around Madison County, highlighting more ‘back roads’ than years past.”
Following the ride, items from businesses and surrounding areas were raffled off. A 50/50 drawing was held and car show winners were announced.
Hot dogs and hamburgers were donated by a local business. The entire event was a collaborated effort by all of Madison County’s Emergency Services. The sheriff’s office escorted the ride, and coordinated the route. Madison County EMS cooked all of the food for us that day and rode at the end of the ride in case of emergencies or breakdowns. Madison County Volunteer Fire Departments and Rescue Squads from around the county blocked intersections to ensure a safe ride. The E-911 Communications Center ensured all intersection were covered and relayed information from the Sheriff’s Office Deputies to the Fire/Rescue units to ensure all intersections were safe for passing.
“I want to thank all of the businesses who donated money, raffle items, food, drinks and their support to make this years event such a success,” said Luke. “We look forward to next years event, and hope to see everyone there again. Thinking of the smile on the children’s faces on Christmas morning brings tremendous joy to my heart. Thanks again and Merry Christmas to all.”
Emergency services raise funds for needy local kids
