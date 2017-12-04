WINDER - Johnie Robert Wendel, 92, passed away on Thursday evening, November 30, 2017.
A native of Sioux County, Iowa, he was the son of the late Nicholas Wendel and Frieda Wendel.
Mr. Wendel was an avid patriot of the United States; he retired from the Army National Guard. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Wendel was a devoted community servant which was evident through his dedications as a member of the Winder Lions Club and served on the Barrow County Airport Authority as a board member. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winder.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Ruth Hale Wendel; sons, Chris Wendel, and John Robert (Jennifer) Wendel, Jr.; one sister, Dorothy Skogman; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 3, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Brock Burnett officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Johnie Wendel (11-30-17)
