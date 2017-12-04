NICHOLSON - James Randolph "Buddy" Whitley Jr., 69, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017.
Born in Clarke County, Mr. Whitley was the son of the late Randolph Whitley and Rachel Alford Whitley.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Renay Shelton; and a grandson, Michael Scott Little.
Survivors include wife, Brenda Jean Smith Whitley; children, Hattie Tatum (Kelvin), James "Pete" Whitley (Gail), Teresa Cooper (Joe), Mike Little (Lisa), Tim Little (Hope), Jimmy Little (Christy) and Mark Little (Lesia); 21 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 30, at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. The Revs. Wayne Wills and Tim Boswell officiated. Interment followed at Howington Cemetery in Nicholson.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.
‘Buddy’ Whitley (11-27-17)
