Mildred Whitlow (11-29-17)

PACE, FL - Mildred Patricia Whitlow, 76, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017.
She was born June 24, 1941, in Athens, Ga., the daughter of the late Coy and Rose Lane. She was a graduate of Madison County High School in Danielsville, Ga. She was a devoted homemaker, a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace, Fla., for 35 years, serving on various committees, including two search committees for church staff, and was a loyal and trusted friend to many in her church and community.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Dwight Whitlow, Pace, Fla.; three sons, Lane (Vivian), Henderson, Nev., Ken (Tracy), Rome, Ga., and Michael (Paige), Diamondhead, Miss.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Stephens; and brother, James Lane.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 2, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace, with the Rev. Josh Wilson officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, December 5, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to the benevolence fund at Immanuel Baptist Church, 4187 Hwy. 90, Pace, FL 32571; or online at www.ibcpace.com.
Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, Milton, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
