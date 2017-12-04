MAYSVILLE - Slaton Waldo Sisk, 58, passed away October 6, 2017, at his residence in Maysville, Ga.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Saranne (Ryan) Lowther and Summer Sisk; his best friend, and Summer’s boyfriend, Blake Sharp; father, Bob Sisk; sister, Charlotte Ann Smith; brother, Bobby Sisk; niece, Cheyanne Smith; and nephew, Hunter Smith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Ann (Waldo) Sisk; and brother, Mike Sisk.
Waldo’s daughters, Saranne and Summer, would like to give a special thanks to Mardee, Rolande, and the staff at Commerce Kidney Center. You will forever be a part of our family. We are so grateful for not only the care he was given, but the friendships that he made. We are also forever thankful to the family of the17 year old who so selflessly donated their son’s organs upon his passing. Because of this selfless donation, Waldo’s life was extended by 25 years.
A private service, with his daughters, was held in Vero Beach, Fla. prior to his cremation.
A memorial service, for friends and family, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, at New Salem United Methodist Church, 2170 Highway 59, Commerce, GA 30530.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, Georgia 30076.
In the words of Waldo, “The Party’s Over!”
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home, Vero Beach, Florida, is in charge of arrangements.
Slaton Sisk (10-6-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry