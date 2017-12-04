GAINESVILLE - L. Yvette Remy, 73 was a resident of Gulf Shores, Ala. for over 15 years and came to spend her last few months with her sons in Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Remy was born September 23, 1944, in Salem, W. Va. She was a typographer and retired from the banking industry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Remy; father, Cletus Cecil Cox; and mother, Belva Dennison.
Survivors include her son, Chris Eberhart, Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Nid Eberhart, Gainesville; son, Scott Eberhart, Colorado; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Gary Franklin, Loganville, Ga.; and grandchildren, Brooke Eberhart and C.J. Eberhart.
Traditional memorial services are scheduled for Friday, December 8, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
Chaplain Robert Belin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 8, from 12 to 3 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton, 5257 Green Street, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Yvette Remy (12-3-17)
