Comer bank robbed

First Citizens Bank in Comer was robbed Monday afternoon.
According to Comer Police Chief Kyle Roberts, a lone black person in black clothing walked into the bank Monday afternoon about 1:38 p.m. and proffered a note to a teller asking for money. They left the bank less than two minutes later with an undisclosed amount of cash in hand.
Roberts declined to discuss the details of the note, except to say that it was not a “regular note” and “contained some stuff they haven’t seen before.”
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene initially, followed by the police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roberts said the robbery will be a joint investigation between the police department and the GBI.
Chief Roberts said the suspect was wearing a wig, making it difficult for witnesses to say for certain if the suspect was a man or a woman.
He said no weapon was brandished but that a firearm was mentioned during the interaction with the teller who the suspect approached.
“At this time we’re calling it a bank robbery, not an armed robbery,” Roberts said.
He also said law enforcement believes the person had a getaway car and driver waiting for them, but early views of surveillance videos in the area have failed to produce a description of a vehicle. He said the suspect left the front side door of the bank and it is unclear in what direction they went in after that. Clothing believed to belong to the suspect was found at a spot away from the bank.
Roberts said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible getaway car. “We want to know if anyone saw anything suspicious around town at that time,” he said.
Anyone with any information about the robbery should call 9-1-1.
