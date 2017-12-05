HOMER - James Ronald Pruitt, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
He was born on March 27, 1948, in Homer, Ga. He was retired from the trucking industry.
A racing fan, he enjoyed his weekly visits to the dirt track at Hartwell Speedway, and afternoon watching NASCAR.
Mr. Pruitt was preceded in death by his parents, JW and Virginia Pruitt; son, Lacey Pruitt; and siblings, Jerry Pruitt, Mildred Pruitt and Marion Pritchett.
Survivors include his significant other, Kathy Freeman; her daughter, Ashley Freeman and family, Keith Freeman and family; son, Curtis Pruitt and family; daughter, Rhonda Seigler and family; sisters, Carolyn Bray and Chris Dietrich; and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, December 7, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 747 Union Hill Road in Homer, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help pay for funeral expenses to Keith Freeman, C/O Habersham Crematory, PO Box 725, Cornelia, GA 30531.
Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
James Pruitt (11-29-17)
