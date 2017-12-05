‘Bill’ Reynolds (12-01-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, December 5. 2017
William Preston "Bill" Reynolds, 86, died Friday, December 1, 2017.

Mr. Reynolds was the son of the late Alvin Preston and Ruby Fulton Reynolds. He was retired from the United States Air Force and Johns Manville. Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his wife, Wyona Wilcox Reynolds.

Survivors include his children, Johnny (Jane) Reynolds, Robert (Lisa) Roux, and Robin (Tony) Willoughby; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel on Thursday December 7, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Tracy Reynolds will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until funeral hour.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.