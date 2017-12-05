‘Bill’ Reynolds (12-01-17)

William Preston "Bill" Reynolds, 86, died Friday, December 1, 2017.
Mr. Reynolds was the son of the late Alvin Preston and Ruby Fulton Reynolds. He was retired from the United States Air Force and Johns Manville. Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his wife, Wyona Wilcox Reynolds.
Survivors include his children, Johnny (Jane) Reynolds, Robert (Lisa) Roux, and Robin (Tony) Willoughby; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel on Thursday December 7, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Tracy Reynolds will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until funeral hour.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
