Basketball: Lady Doggs dominate Clarke Central, move to 5-0

Despite still not being at full strength, the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team kept rolling along Friday night with a dominant 72-48 home win over Clarke Central.
The Lady Bulldoggs (5-0, ranked second or third in GHSA Class AAAAAA by most polls) fell behind 7-6 in the opening minutes but then went on a 12-0 run to close out the first quarter and never looked back, extending their lead to as many as 30 points in the third period.
Junior point guard Chellia Watson scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the first half and drained six 3-pointers. Senior Latrice Perkins poured in 18 points with three 3-pointers of her own.
“The energy level was good tonight,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said. “Chellia came out firing right off the bat. She and Latrice both came ready to play. They were challenged by their opponent that they would only score 15 combined. They like challenges like that.”
The Lady Doggs were without senior post player Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who was sidelined with an illness. Despite the 6-foot-4 Connecticut signee’s absence, though, Winder-Barrow still cleaned up on the glass thanks to double-doubles from seniors Shonteria Harris and Jakayla Sullivan.
Starting in Nelson-Ododa’s place, Harris pulled down 12 rebounds and scored 10 points (including Winder-Barrow’s first four of the game), while Sullivan continued her hot start to the season with 10 points and 11 boards.
“Those two really came up big for us tonight,” Garren said. “That’s what I told Shonteria we needed from her without Olivia inside the paint there.
“We’re still hanging in there (despite the team not being 100 percent healthy through its first five contests). We’re going to be pushed and challenged throughout the year and there are obstacles we’re going to get through as a family. I think the unselfishness of this team shows that.”
With a commanding lead throughout the night, Garren also got a chance to empty her bench on plenty of occasions as the Lady Dogg backups played the majority of the second half and portions of the third quarter.
While there were a few mistakes from the backup unit — as Clarke Central, aided by a handful of Winder-Barrow turnovers, went on an 11-0 run to close out the third quarter — there were some bright spots as well. DJ Johnson and Makayla Jones scored 4 points apiece while Daisa Stillwell added a pair of points.
“I’ve told those girls they need to be ready for these types of games because the bottom line is they are not only going to need to play varsity next year, some of them are going to have to start,” Garren said. “So I challenged them, ‘These are the people whose places you’ll be taking. Look at how they carry themselves, at how hard they practice and how often they’re in the gym when we’re not practicing.
“Anytime they can get out on the floor and see the pros and cons and what they need to work on, it’s great. And it’s important for the older kids to see that they need to sit on the bench and cheer on those younger kids who go through the whole season cheering on them.”
Winder-Barrow returns to action Saturday when it hosts Burke County at 4 p.m.
Basketball: Lady Doggs dominate Clarke Central, move to 5-0
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry