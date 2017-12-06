Basketball: Lady Knights drop region opener to Holy Spirit

Before the start of the 2017-2018 season, Bethlehem Christian Academy Lady Knights coach Karen Parker predicted Holy Spirit Prep would be one of the top teams in GISA Region 1-AAA.
BCA fans got to see first-hand Friday night why Parker felt that way.
The visiting Lady Cougars used a dominating first half to roll to a 42-20 win.
While the Lady Knights played better in the second half, they trailed by 25 points at the break.
“It was an intimidation thing,” Parker said.
“The name on the front of the jersey beat us. We have to get past that. We have to grow as a team and not worry about how good an opponent is.”
After some halftime adjustments, BCA outscored Holy Spirit 11-4 in the third quarter. Olivia Morgan finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Knights with 8, including one 3-pointer. Callie Birt finished with 4 points while Rebekah Doolittle, Katherine Gano, Catherine Doolittle and Brooke Peevy each added 2 points.
The previous night saw BCA earn its first win of the season with a 30-19 victory against Killian Hill. Morgan was the team’s leading scorer with 15 points while Kaleigh Roseland added 7 points.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Knights traveled to Social Circle High School falling 50-33. Rebekah Doolittle was the team’s leading scorer in the Dec. 28 contest with eight points while Gano added six.
Parker continues to be pleased with how her team is using a balanced scoring attack. Several players have contributed offensively during the first part of the season for BCA.
In a loss to Westminster Christian, Peevy was the team’s top scorer with 9 points while Rebekah Doolittle and Stella Byrd both scored 11 points against East Jackson earlier this season.
Birt led the team in scoring against Jackson County while Catherine Doolittle and Gano were the top scorers against Washington High School.
The Lady Knights (1-5, 0-1 region entering Tuesday’s region contest at Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg) return to action Friday against Atlanta Girls School on the road.
Basketball: Lady Knights drop region opener to Holy Spirit
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry