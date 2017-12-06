Maysville budget down 8 percent

The Maysville City Council unanimously approved a $669,923 budget for 2018 at a meeting Thursday night. The budget is down eight percent over the current budget.
Following a brief budget hearing, the council adopted the $669,923 operating budget for next year.
The most notable change from 2017 is in the transfer of the prior year fund balance. Last year, $100,000 was transferred from the city fund balance in order to complete park improvements. No transfers are anticipated for the upcoming year.
The budget reflects an increase in expense for employee health insurance. Premiums for employee health insurance are up anywhere from three percent for administrative employees to 15 percent in the public safety department.
Another noteworthy change in the 2018 budget was made in the library budget. In order to keep down overall expenses, the council agreed to close the library four additional hours each week. The only question poised to the council during the budget hearing was “how did this decision come about?”
“The count was way down,” replied Mayor Richard Presley. “There’s not a lot of activity and we just thought we had to do something to balance the budget and that was the only place we had to do anything.” It was noted the library will still be open 40 hours per week.
The enterprise fund budget increased approximately 16 percent, up from $758,500 in 2017 to $882,700 in 2018. The majority of the revenue is generated through water, sewer and garbage service fees. On the expense side, water purchases of $180,000 and loan payments of $206,000 make up a large portion of the budget.
Following the called meeting to adopt the 2018 budget, the council discussed plans for extending the park walking trail. The city will be applying for a recreation trail grant totaling $200,000. The grant is administered through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If approved, the current walking trail will be extended an additional mile.
Patrick Larson, Senior Project Manager with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, met with the council to review the proposed plans for this project. Larson has been working with the city clerk to prepare the pre-application package.
Presley noted some concerns by the council include changing the route and still being able to meet ADA requirements. Presley further noted the main goal of the council is to find the most efficient way to loop the trial around the amphitheater and tie into the original trail.
The grant application must be filed by January 2, 2018.
Maysville budget down 8 percent
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry