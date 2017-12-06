Revised sign ordinance sent back to planners

The Commerce City Council will send a revised sign ordinance back to the Planning Commission and continue a review by an attorney after postponing action on it for two months.
City Manager James Wascher said at the council work session Monday the ordinance “will go back through the process” and probably won’t be back before council until at least February.
The city council’s work session was less than 20 minutes Monday night.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the sign ordinance changes in September. Action was deferred in October after council members raised questions.
Council member Bobby Redmon said the members should talk about “what we’re comfortable with.” The ordinance has not been discussed publicly since.
He questioned some of the provisions in the revised ordinance for “temporary” signs.
The revised ordinance is more than 35 pages.
It was revised as part of moving code enforcement to the city police department.
Police Chief Zach Ardis recommended a lengthy series of changes to the ordinance that the planning commission accepted.
Wascher said after the meeting Monday that it takes time for attorneys to review such a lengthy document.
One resident, Tim Redmond, questioned parts of the revised ordinance. He said parts of the revisions would violate free speech rights and urged council to reject them.
Wascher said earlier that full-time code enforcement work had not occurred in at least eight years.
WASHINGTON STREET
Council accepted Wascher’s and Ardis’ recommendation that the city install a flashing light to monitor speed on Washington Street, near where it intersects with Jefferson Road and not reduce the speed limit at the same time.
Wascher suggested putting in the sign and seeing if that affects traffic. The speed limit from Jefferson Road to Highway 98 is 35 mph.
The city first considered re-doing the intersection at Jefferson and Washington, creating more of a standard “T” for turns. The state Department of Transportation would do that work.
A community meeting drew objections to the change and a suggestion about the speed of vehicles through the area.
See the full story in the Dec. 6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
