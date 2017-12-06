Police investigate racial threat at CHS

Commerce authorities continue investigating after racial threats were discovered on a bathroom stall at Commerce High School.
Commerce Police Department Chief Zach Ardis gave an update on the case Tuesday morning.
“We are still investigating and conducting interviews,” he said, adding no arrests have been made.
The CPD was called to CHS on Nov. 29 after someone told administrators about the graffiti, which was written on a stall in one of the boys’ restrooms, according to a release by superintendent Joy Tolbert.
“At that point, that restroom was closed and the graffiti was removed,” Tolbert wrote. “However, someone took a picture of the graffiti and posted it on social media prior to the restroom being closed.”
That photo showed the underlined words “N****rs to eliminate” with several names of reported minority students listed below.
“(CHS Principal) Will Smith made an announcement to all students (the next) morning that this type of behavior will not be tolerated at Commerce High School,” Tolbert wrote. “When the student, who wrote the graffiti is identified, the student will be dealt with accordingly.”
Tolbert later reported the CPD is reviewing surveillance video and questioning students.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Additional officers were also assigned to CHS “to ensure the safety of students and teachers,” according to the CPD.
