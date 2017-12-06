Pendergrass resident concerned about ruling

Pendergrass resident Meredith Davidson told the Pendgrass City Council last week that she is worried about how the recent court ruling against the town might affect its citizens.
Pendergrass lost an eight-year legal battle with two former employees last month in which the two were awarded over $1 million by a jury. The town doesn’t have any insurance to cover the court’s decision. Pendergrass officials have indicated that they plan to appeal the decision to a higher court.
Davidson said that she heard the town’s options would be to either file bankruptcy, or surrender its status as a city. She also expressed concerns that the city might raise property taxes to pay for the suit.
Mayor Monk Tolbert and city attorney Thomas McCormack denied that the city was exploring those options.
Tolbert said at the council meeting he had no regrets for firing city clerk Katherine Rintoul in 2009 in what he said was a cost cutting measure. Policeman Bill Garner wasn’t fired in 2009, but resigned after what he told the jury was hostile working conditions.
