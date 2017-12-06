Tour of Lights contest open through Dec. 19

With Christmas decorations popping up throughout the county, the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Council has announced its second annual Jackson County Tour of Lights contest.
The contest began last week and runs through Dec. 19.
A link to a map of the contest entries can be found on the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Those wishing to participate in the contest should submit photos of their decorated home or business to the Jackson County Chamber Facebook page.
“Residents are sure to see the posts and drive by to view the decorations in person,” chamber leaders state. “An online Google map will be posted to show each location.”
Entries must be within Jackson County, Braselton or a Chamber member to be eligible. Once the photos are posted, the public can vote for their favorite.
Participants should make sure their address is listed for those wishing to drive by. All addresses will be verified.
Displays must be visible from the street.
There are two categories – residential and commercial. The top three vote-getters will be entered into the final round and judged by tourism council committee members.
Each winner will receive a trophy and yard sign to display.
