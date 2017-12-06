After a tough loss at Monroe Area on Friday — their second one-point defeat on the year — the Apalachee boys basketball team bounced back in a big way, routing Hebron Christian Academy 86-59 in Dacula on Tuesday.
Five Wildcat players finished in double digits scoring as Derek Miller led the way with 15 points, while DeMarcus Wester and Brandon Bannis both had 14, Deron Collier added 13 and AJ Millbrooks chipped in with 10.
Apalachee (3-2) fell behind 10-2 early but then went on an 18-2 run to grab a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Hebron was able to cut the deficit down to 32-29 at the half and 32-31 to start the third quarter, but the Wildcats went on a 32-9 run to salt the game away.
The Wildcats will play a huge non-region game Friday when they visit Jefferson at 8:30 p.m. The Dragons are coached by longtime former Apalachee coach Kevin Morris, who left for Jefferson at the end of last school year.
Meanwhile, the Apalachee girls won their third straight game Tuesday, easily defeating Hebron 46-26. Nakia Hooks scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds while Briana Bryson had 15 points and freshman Kinsley Kraus had 8.
The Lady Wildcats will also travel to Jefferson on Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
See more in the Dec. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
