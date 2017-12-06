Hoschton budgets for city manager, security

Anticipating continued growth in the city, Hoschton leaders have budgeted for a city manager and a private security firm next year. The Hoschton City Council approved its 2018 budget on Monday after minimal discussion.
A portion of the city’s $830,000 general fund will help fund a city manager position. The council has been discussing the possibility for months and recently formed a committee to see what the city could pay the new manager.
The applicant search will begin shortly, according to mayor Theresa Kenerly.
Additionally, the council approved moving forward to hire a private security firm for 28 hours a week to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and deter crime in the area. The one-year contract will cost the city $36,700.
Kenerly noted “this is a pilot try.”
See the full story in the Dec. 6 issue of The Braselton News.
