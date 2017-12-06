Hoschton budgets for city manager, security

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Anticipating continued growth in the city, Hoschton leaders have budgeted for a city manager and a private security firm next year. The Hoschton City Council approved its 2018 budget on Monday after minimal discussion.

A portion of the city’s $830,000 general fund will help fund a city manager position. The council has been discussing the possibility for months and recently formed a committee to see what the city could pay the new manager.

The applicant search will begin shortly, according to mayor Theresa Kenerly.

Additionally, the council approved moving forward to hire a private security firm for 28 hours a week to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and deter crime in the area. The one-year contract will cost the city $36,700.

Kenerly noted “this is a pilot try.”

See the full story in the Dec. 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.