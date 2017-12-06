Jackson County leaders will soon consider a request for an assisted living facility and commercial development in West Jackson.
Chilhowee Enterprises, LLC, is requesting a Community Retail Commercial rezoning for 24 acres off Hwy. 124. The Jackson County Planning Commission will consider the request Dec. 14 and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a second public hearing Jan. 15.
Developers are proposing an assisted living home with memory care on the property, which is located across Hwy. 124 from Olde Wick Trail.
Eleven independent living cottages (1,200 sq. ft.) are also proposed on the site plan, along with several 354 sq. ft. storage garages. All residential units are planned deeper within the property (not abutting Hwy. 124).
On the property’s Hwy. 124 frontage, the site plan shows three commercial retail sites and a drive-thru pharmacy. According to the letter of intent for the project, the commercial sites will be between 1-1.5 acres with buildings between 3,000-7,000 sq. ft.
See the full story in the Dec. 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Commercial, assisted living combo sought
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry