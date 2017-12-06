Commercial, assisted living combo sought

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Jackson County leaders will soon consider a request for an assisted living facility and commercial development in West Jackson.

Chilhowee Enterprises, LLC, is requesting a Community Retail Commercial rezoning for 24 acres off Hwy. 124. The Jackson County Planning Commission will consider the request Dec. 14 and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a second public hearing Jan. 15.

Developers are proposing an assisted living home with memory care on the property, which is located across Hwy. 124 from Olde Wick Trail.

Eleven independent living cottages (1,200 sq. ft.) are also proposed on the site plan, along with several 354 sq. ft. storage garages. All residential units are planned deeper within the property (not abutting Hwy. 124).

On the property’s Hwy. 124 frontage, the site plan shows three commercial retail sites and a drive-thru pharmacy. According to the letter of intent for the project, the commercial sites will be between 1-1.5 acres with buildings between 3,000-7,000 sq. ft.

See the full story in the Dec. 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.