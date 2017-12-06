A small portion of Davis Street in Braselton will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from noon Thursday until noon Dec. 21.
The road will be closed to install a new sewer line. The detour route will have signs to direct traffic on an alternate route.
The work will replace the current sewer line, which runs through the property where the new parking garage is being built. It must be relocated to accommodate the parking facility.
Street closure set for repairs
