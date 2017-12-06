Going into the Panther Invitational, Jefferson wrestling coach Doug Thurmond warned that his team would face some “hammer dogs” in the tough 23-team tournament.
But his team — although shorthanded — proved to be the alpha dogs.
“We ended up much better than I expected going in without a few of our guys,” Thurmond said, adding that other teams were shorthanded as well.
Jefferson, which will travel to South Carolina for a dual tournament this weekend, won the Friday-Saturday traditional-style event with 261 points. The Dragons produced six tournament champions and two runners-up in winning by 58-points over second-place Commerce.
Jefferson also finished ahead of Class AAAA rivals Gilmer County (fourth, 154 points) and West Laurens (sixth, 128 points). Both were missing starters, according to Thurmond.
The Dragons themselves were missing three starters from last year for the tournament.
“That really worried me going into this tournament,” Thurmond said. “It’s not like we’re going to die if we don’t win it, but you do want to get off to a good start, and as it was, we got off to a very good start.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Dragons’ day: Jefferson wrestling team wins Panther Invitational with six individual champions
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry