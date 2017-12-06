GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JHS girls addressing early-season hitches

Jefferson’s first four games yielded two convincing wins and a near upset of Winder-Barrow but also revealed areas that needed shoring up.
Coach Jason Gibson said those problems are being addressed.
“I think we’ve had a couple of really good practices to kind of try to focus on some things we have not done a very good job of the first part of the season,” Gibson said.
Specifically, Gibson said his team needed to concentrate on finishing off defensive possessions. That includes securing rebounds and getting the ball into transition quicker.
Gibson also said the team’s offense in its half-court sets hasn’t been as efficient as Gibson would like. But the coach also said there’s been confusion on the court to the limited preseason prep time being granted.
“We started the season so quick,” Gibson said. “You’re two and a half weeks into your season and you’re already playing, so I think through the first four games, we’ve had some confusion on the floor. A lot of that, in my opinion, relates back to just having to throw so much at the kids in that short amount of time.”
For the rest of the story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
