BOYS' BASKETBALL: Early-season schedule testing Dragons

Through its first five non-region games, Jefferson is 2-3 but hasn’t backed down against some higher profile foes, according to its coach.
The Dragons’ résumé in that stretch has included matchups with Peachtree Ridge and Mill Creek, both Class AAAAAAA state tournament teams from a year ago.
“Our early non-region schedule has been pretty tough,” coach Kevin Morris said. “I feel like we’ve played some really, really tough competition. We’ve hung in there and competed with those folks and have played hard.”
Two recent games have yielded positives for a team that won just four times a year ago. The Dragons came within seconds of beating Mill Creek on Nov. 21. Jefferson then whipped Habersham Central 60-41 last Tuesday (Nov. 28).
“We’re still messing up a lot of stuff, but we’re working at fixing those things and competing at a high level right now,” Morris said.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
