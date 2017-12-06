FOOTBALL: Star running back commits to Wofford

Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Jefferson’s all-time leading rusher has revealed his college decision.
Wood, who ran for 5,786 yards and 79 touchdowns during his career, announced via his Twitter account that he has committed to Wofford.
“First and foremost, I just want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love, and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and football career at the next level … I would like to announce that I’m 110 percent committed to Wofford College,” Wood said in a Dec. 4 post.
Wofford competes in Division I FCS in the Southern Conference. The Terriers are 10-2 this year and won the Southern Conference. They will face North Dakota State Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.
Wood, who ran for over 2,100 yards his sophomore year, helped lead the Dragons to four state playoff appearances, two trips to the quarterfinals and one semifinals appearance. His 79 touchdowns rank him 15th in the state all-time.
