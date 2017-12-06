BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers hold tight in 4th quarter, defeat Lady Panthers 48-45

Through two games this season, freshman guard Bryanna Sanders has been the scoring leader for the Commerce High girls’ basketball team, scoring nine and 15 points, respectively, at North Hall and at Johnson.
Tuesday night, Sanders led the team again, dropping 18 points including two fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help the Lady Tigers (2-1, 0-0 Region 8-A) edge rival Jackson County 48-45.
Commerce head coach Brad Puckett said his team “panicked” coming down the stretch at times as the Lady Tigers saw a 10-point lead get dwindled down to two with only minutes to play.
“We didn’t quite know how to handle that adversity,” Puckett explained. In the end, his team came away with the win.
“Tonight, (the team) was in it, and we got the right results,” Puckett said. “But, we’ve got to be ready, because next time we might not get the right results.”
Jeanece Smith added 11 points in the win. The Lady Tigers took the lead in the lead late in the first quarter on a Maggie Mullis bucket and never relinquished it. The biggest lead of the game came in the third quarter when the Lady Tigers led 31-19 but were outscored 12-5 to end the quarter and have only a five-point lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Tigers opened the fourth with a 5-0 run to build a 10-point cushion, 41-31. The Lady Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) chipped away at the lead with three buckets from Logan Cook and a free throw from Carlie Anderson and trailed by only two points, 42-40, near the three-minute mark.
A 3-pointer at the other end for Sander helped move the lead back to 45-40. The lead went back to three points after Meghan Sorrells connected for two. The Lady Tigers responded with their final field goal of the game coming from McKenzie McRee and the lead was 47-42.
With 1:16 left in the game, Carson Anderson hit a 3-pointer to pull within two, 47-45, and after holding the Lady Tigers the next time down the floor, the Lady Panthers made a crucial turnover with 21.4 seconds left. One free throw later from Mullis put the game out of reach.
“I told (our team) we did a lot of good things in the game,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Monty McClure said. “We made a lot of big shots.”
Carlie Anderson led the team with 12 points. Caroline Davis added 11 points.
If there’s one area that has plagued the Lady Panthers this season, it is the turnovers, McClure said.
“If we don’t improve on that, it will just be like any other season,” he said. “With that being said we have to improve in that area.
“We had 18 turnovers and I would say 12 of them were just unnecessary passes. It’s not anything against Commerce’s team, because they have a good team. They play very well together. They have some girls that can play. It’s just when you’re playing against a zone defense, you wouldn’t think you would have 18 turnovers,” McClure continued. “Credit to Commerce. They came out, they made plays, they got hands on passes and they were just more scrappy than we were tonight. They had a lot more energy than we did, especially to start the game. Hats off to them for winning the game. We just have a lot to improve on as a team.”
