WRESTLING: Jackson Co. takes fourth in Panther Invitational

Jackson County produced eight placers in its own tournament to finish in a tie for fourth in the Friday-Saturday Panther Invitational.
Kaden Andreasen (138) and Devonté Stephens (220) finished as runners up in their weight classes while Joey Sosebee (106) and Ben Gilbreath (145) placed third.
Jake Weatherly (113), Tyler Sosebee (160), Aiden Giroux (182) and Jon Koning (195) all placed sixth.
“This is definitely a great start to our individual portion of the season,” coach Jason Powers said. “Fourth at this tournament with eight placers is excellent. I was very pleased with how we performed. Most of our older guys stepped up and found their way onto the podium and our younger guys wrestled extremely hard and many of them battled their way on the podium.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
