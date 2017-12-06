WRESTLING: Tigers second in tourney

It is a new season with new faces in different weight classes. The constant, the Commerce High School wrestling team continues to move forward.
The Tigers finished second at last week’s 23-team Panther Invitational at Jackson County High School. The Tigers scored 203 points in the event and finished second to Jefferson High School. Commerce entered the tournament with 11 wrestlers. Two got sick and couldn’t finish, according to head coach Kendall Love.
“I was proud of them,” Love stated.
Eight out of nine wrestlers placed. The Tiger champions were Dawson Legg at 113 pounds, Chase Forrester at 170 pounds, Knox Allen at 220 pounds and Cade Ridley at 285 pounds. Josh Frates finished second in the 152-pound weight class. Elijah Burns finished third at 195 pounds. Dylan Legg placed sixth at 120 pounds. Kole Burchett had to forfeit and finished sixth at 145 pounds.
“I was pleased,” Love said. “Very, very tough tournament, and the guys wrestled hard.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
