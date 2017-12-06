BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. boys miss out on road win

Jackson County lost a second-half lead on Friday night but coach Chuck Butler said missed first-half opportunities loomed large in the defeat.
The Panthers (2-3) fell 73-66 on the road to Oglethorpe County after leading by as many as 10 points late in the second quarter.
“We felt like that we had them in a position where we had them rattled early in the game and all that,” Butler said. “And we had two technical fouls called during that stretch and just a lot of crazy plays that we felt like just we stifled our own runs that we were making. I think all those things didn’t allow us to stretch out (the lead) early when we could have.”
Logan Chatham hit four 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 15 points. Iaises Risher added 13 points and Kalib Clinton added 12.
For the rest of the story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
