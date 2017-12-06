Jefferson swimmers win North Hall meet

Wednesday, December 6. 2017
The Jefferson girls’ swimming team placed first, while the Dragons finished atop the combined boys’ and girls’ standings at Saturday’s 12-team North Hall Open.
Janie Davis earned a state-qualifying time with a win in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.56) and Jackson Harvin qualified for the state meet with victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.17) and the 100-yard backstroke (56.53).
Other winners were:
•McKenzie Klinck, girls’ 100-yard freestyle, 59.33; 200-yard individual medley, 2:23.01.
•Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Sara McMullan, Rayna Torres, Ryleigh Tooke and Klinck), 1:50.27.
•Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay (Lindsey Kelley, Sydney Bowles, Torres and Davis), 4:12.56.
•Girls’ 200-yard medley relay (Klinck, McMullan, Davis, Tooke), 2:01.63.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of the Jackson Herald.
