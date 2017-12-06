Jefferson swimmers win North Hall meet

The Jefferson girls’ swimming team placed first, while the Dragons finished atop the combined boys’ and girls’ standings at Saturday’s 12-team North Hall Open.
Janie Davis earned a state-qualifying time with a win in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.56) and Jackson Harvin qualified for the state meet with victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.17) and the 100-yard backstroke (56.53).
Other winners were:
•McKenzie Klinck, girls’ 100-yard freestyle, 59.33; 200-yard individual medley, 2:23.01.
•Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Sara McMullan, Rayna Torres, Ryleigh Tooke and Klinck), 1:50.27.
•Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay (Lindsey Kelley, Sydney Bowles, Torres and Davis), 4:12.56.
•Girls’ 200-yard medley relay (Klinck, McMullan, Davis, Tooke), 2:01.63.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of the Jackson Herald.
