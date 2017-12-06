GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS girls clamp down defensively

Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Monty McClure said his team performed well Friday, regardless of the final score.
But the margin of victory wasn’t bad either.
The Panthers routed Oglethorpe County 44-11 on the road, earning their second win of the season. Jackson County’s defensive effort sparked the victory, allowing just three first-half points in taking a 23-3 lead at the break.
“Just being in the right position, talking, helping and finishing up the block out — whether the shot went in or whatever,” McClure said. “I was just pleased that they were executing what they’ve been coached. From a coaching perspective, I told them that was probably the best we’ve looked defensively.”
Carlie Anderson led Jackson County in the win with a double-double. She senior scored 10 points and pulled 17 rebounds.
“Carlie does a great job for us,” McClure said. “She’s probably frustrated tonight because she didn’t make some layups but otherwise I think she plays her heart out every time. We’re always happy with Carlie’s performance.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
