Jefferson goalie headed to Andrew College

Sophia LaMar has produced some clutch performances as the Jefferson girls’ soccer team goal keeper, and she’ll have the chance for more of them in college.
LaMar recently signed with Andrew College after recording 11 shutouts as a junior.
LaMar’s two saves in penalty kicks in the team's quarterfinals victory over LaGrange helped send Jefferson to the Final Four last season.
“It is so cool,” Lamar said of signing a college scholarship. “I’m so glad that I’ve been blessed with this opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the sport that I’ve been playing since I was 5 and literally that I do every day. I love it so much.”
For the rest of the story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
