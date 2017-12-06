Ulmer takes her game to next level

Jefferson’s McKenzie Ulmer’s evolution as a high school basketball player has earned her four more years on the court.
The guard recently signed a collegiate basketball scholarship with Emmanuel College.
“She’s gone from being kind of an undersized post player to being a bigger guard,” coach Jason Gibson said. “I think that’s led to the opportunity that she has now in terms of being able to take her game to the next level. Her best basketball is definitely ahead of her.”
Ulmer plays with so much reckless abandon that Gibson joked that the senior needs to be placed in bubble wrap.
“McKenzie is one of the hardest-working players that I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Gibson said. “She is constantly going 100 miles per hour … She plays so hard. She is always on the floor. She’s always diving after loose balls.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
