Henderson excited for opportunity at Emmanuel

Jefferson volleyball player Kaitlyn Henderson will extend her career to the collegiate level and the Dragon libero said she’s “never been happier.”
Henderson recently signed with Emmanuel College.
“It’s a great college. It’s the environment, teammates, everything,” she said at a signing ceremony. “(Emmanuel) coach Inga (Ashford) gave me the greatest opportunity that I could ask for.”
Henderson, Jefferson’s backrow specialist, left an impression on Dragon coach Brittani Lawrence, whom she played two seasons under.
“She has an energy that simply cannot be stopped,” Lawrence told the crowd at the signing ceremony. “We can always rely on her to do one thing from one end of the court and then in a split second, she’s on the other end of the court doing something else.”
For the rest of the story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
