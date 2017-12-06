Multi-sport athlete headed to Reinhardt for hoops

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Having been a key component of both Jefferson’s girls’ basketball and softball teams for four years, McKenzie Tyner will narrow her focus to basketball for college.
Tyner recently signed a collegiate scholarship with Reinhardt College.
Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Jason Gibson called Tyner the “ultimate multi-sport athlete.”
“She’s spent her entire career playing softball in the fall and basketball in the winter and then for some crazy reason trying to do both during the spring,” Gibson joked while addressing the crowd on hand during the signing ceremony. “She is a fantastic athlete and has worked really hard to get to this point.”
Tyner said earning a college scholarship was “a dream come true.”
“I’ve been pushing for this my whole life, and I’m glad it’s finally happening,” she said.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 6 edition of The Jackson Herald.
