Ben Burkhalter (12-04-17)

Ben H. Burkhalter, 83, husband of Eulene L. Burkhalter, died Monday, December 4, 2017.
A native of Athens, he was the son of the late David Burkhalter and Flora Mae Burkhalter Durden. Ben had worked for Ivy Coile Dodge as a car painter and was the owner of Burkhalter Floor Sanding. Ben was also an avid fisherman who loved his family and lived life to the fullest.
Survivors in addition to his wife include their children, Elaine (Bill) Nelms, Danielsville, Rickie (Debbie) Burkhalter, Watkinsville, and Wayne (Melissa) Burkhalter, Nicholson; brothers, Mac Burkhalter and Tony Burkhalter; sisters, Thelma Ross, Bernice Martin and Juanita Henson; grandchildren, Marion (Lorrie) Hammes, Kandice (Chad) Wilkes, Kathryn Burkhalter, Kayla (Kyle) Smith, Kristen Burkhalter, Cassy Nelms, Evan Nelms, and Jimmy Parker and Holly Parker; and great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Maggie, Taylor, Welsey-Claire, Kason, Jaydon, Parker, Kinnsley, Elise and Devina.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 7, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gentiva Hospice.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
