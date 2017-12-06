BASKETBALL: Smith’s late 3 helps BC win at Hart Co.

During Friday night’s matchup against the Hart County Lady Bulldogs, the Banks County Lady Leopards dominated the first 28 minutes of the game.
The team never trailed; however, the last four minutes of the game turned into a battle of survival as a 10-0 Lady Bulldog run put the Lady Leopards behind for the first time all game, 50-48, with 3:24 left.
After both sides went scoreless for two minutes and 10 seconds, it was an Allison Smith 3-pointer that put the dagger in the Lady Bulldogs maintaining a lead. Smith’s 3-pointer with 1:14 left propelled the Lady Leopards back into the lead, 51-50, and helped them secure a 3-0 start to the 2017 season with a 57-53 win.
