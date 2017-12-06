From near the end of the second quarter until the 4:30 mark of the fourth quarter, the Banks County Leopards trailed in Hartwell against the Hart County Bulldogs.
Two free throws by Gabe Martin tied the game 39-39 at the 4:30 mark. Then, it was Carl Cleveland’s 3-pointer plus the and-1 that put the Leopards ahead for good.
The Leopards (3-0) remained unbeaten after a 49-48 thriller in Hart County due in large part to a huge second half from Dylan Orr. Fourteen of Orr’s 17 points came in the second half. It was also his rim protection on the defensive end that helped ignite the Leopards in the come-from-behind win as he snagged 14 of his 18 rebounds on defense. If he wasn’t rebounding to protect the paint, Orr was making sure some Bulldogs couldn’t get a shot off as he accumulated 11 blocks.
Cleveland led the team with 21 points including five 3-pointers. Martin added eight points. Noah Rylee scored two points and Wes Ledford scored one.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
BASKETBALL: Orr’s big 2nd half lifts Leopards past Bulldogs on the road
