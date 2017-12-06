The Banks County Parks & Recreation Department will hold Opening Day for basketball season this Saturday at the recreation center red and blue gyms.
The first game’s tip-off is at 9 a.m. with the 5-6 year-old co-ed playing. The 7-8 year-old boys start play at 10 a.m. The 7-8 year-old girls begin play at 11 a.m. The 9-10 year-old girls start play at noon, while the 9-10 year-old boys start at 1 p.m.
The final age group – 11-12 year-olds – begins at 2 p.m. for both the boys and girls.
Pictures will be held at the Banks County Primary School on Saturday before a team’s scheduled game time. Packets and picture schedules have been handed out at practice, according to BCPRD director Brooke Whitmire.
Baseball/Softball Registration: Dates open on Jan. 8, 2018, and closes on Feb. 12, 2018. Fee is $50 for 4 year-old T-ball and 5-6 year-old coach pitch; $75 for 7-14 year-old baseball and softball. The age control dates are as follows: March 1, 2018 (4 years old, T-ball), May 1, 2018 (7-14 years old, baseball) and Jan. 1, 2018 (7-14 years old, softball).
For more information on the BCPRD, visit www.bankscountyrec.org, or call 706-677-4407.
Basketball season ready to start at BCPRD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry