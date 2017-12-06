Local school income, spending varies by system in area

How much local school systems receive in funding and spend per student varies among the six school systems covered by Mainstreet Newspapers.
An analysis of FY2017 data shows that the Barrow County School System has among the state’s lowest revenues on a per-student basis.
Out of 203 local and state chartered school systems, Barrow County ranked 160th in total revenues per student and 159th in spending per student.
It was also 116th in local revenues per student, 89th in transportation spending per student and 110th in instruction spending per student.
Madison County had the highest total income per student at $10,285 in the area, ranking it 56th in the state. Madison County also had the highest spending per student locally at $9,899 raking it 59th in the state. The Jackson County School System had the highest per student in local tax revenues at $4,356, ranking it 39th in the state.
Banks County had the highest transportation spending per student at $609, ranking it 58th in the state and the highest spending on instruction at $6,449 ranking it at 56th in the state.
See more data in the Dec. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
