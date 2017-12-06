GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Defense dominates in Jefferson win

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls’ basketball team had an off night offensively, but its defense more than made up the difference.
The Dragons (3-2) recorded their second win this season over Morgan County, beating the visiting Bulldogs 51-32 Tuesday. The 32 points allowed were the fewest surrendered by the team this year.
“Our defense tonight stepped up big,” said Jefferson coach Jason Gibson, whose team also beat Morgan County 55-37 back on Nov. 20. “That’s why we won the game because I felt like, offensively, we did not play well. We definitely did not shoot the ball well from the perimeter, but what was worse than that was we missed so many of those easy, chip-shot opportunities that our defense created really.”
Freshman Allianne Clark led the scoring effort with 11 points. McKenzie Tyner added nine points off three 3-pointers. Eight different players scored at least four points for the fifth-ranked Dragons.
A 3-pointer from Clark late in the first quarter helped Jefferson build a 14-10 lead heading into the second quarter. The Dragons then took a 10-point halftime lead (27-17) when Jazmin Allen laid the ball in off a fast break in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
“I was proud of the girls in transition,” Gibson said. “We really got out and ran. We really wanted the tempo to be up-and-down.”
A pair of 3-pointers from Tyner stretched the lead out to 33-19 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, followed by McKenzie Ulmer who intercepted a pass and scored in transition to up the lead to 35-19.
“She ignited the break a couple of times with some steals,” Gibson said. “I told her at halftime, ‘You look like (Seattle Seahawk defensive back) Richard Sherman in the secondary picking off passes.'”
Freshman Livi Blackstock added another bucket in transition to increase the lead to 18 points, 37-19.
Jefferson led 43-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Clark sank a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left in the game to give Jefferson its largest lead of the night, 51-27.
“I was really, really pleased with Allianne Clark tonight and Livi Blackstock,” Gibson said. “Those two freshmen came off the bench tonight and I thought did a great of taking care of the ball and attacking the basket.”
Gibson also praised the team’s six seniors, all of whom he said contributed to the victory.
“I’m super proud of that group tonight,” Gibson said. “I don’t think it was pretty on the offensive end, but I’ll take the ugly win over a pretty loss any day, so I’m proud of them.”
Jefferson hosts Apalachee at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Defense dominates in Jefferson win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry