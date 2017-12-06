BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Top-ranked Bulldogs sprint past Dragons

JEFFERSON — Facing an athletic, talented and top-ranked Morgan County team, Jefferson could ill afford to allow the Bulldogs to run up and down the court in transition.
But that’s the scenario that unfolded Tuesday as the Dragons (2-4) fell 61-37 at home to the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in Class AAA.
“We didn’t do anything to keep them out of transition,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “When you throw it to them in the backcourt, it’s kind of hard to keep them out of transition.”
The Bulldogs (7-0) outscored Jefferson 16-5 in transition. They also racked up 31 points off turnovers. Jefferson turned the ball over 25 times.
Morris said his team not handle Morgan County’s zone press well, nor did it take advantage of scoring opportunities. Jefferson shot just 22.7 percent from the floor.
“When we did break it (the press), we just didn’t make any shots,” Morris said.
Nevertheless, the Dragons hung around with their highly-ranked foes for over a half.
Jefferson trailed 13-12 after a quarter and led 21-19 midway through the second quarter after a pair of free throws from Jasper Gibson, who led the team with 15 points. The Dragons, however, did not score again for another 2:09 and fell behind 31-21.
“We got stuck on 21 for a long time,” Morris said.
Jefferson, which trailed 34-24 at the half, cut Morgan County’s lead to 34-27 early in the third quarter with a basket from Jamal Meadows. But Morgan County went on a 16-0 run that included two dunks from Anthony Cooper to build a 23-point lead with 1:40 left in the third quarter. The run essentially putting the game out of reach.
“We’ve just got to handle those things a little bit better,” Morris said. “It’s just a part of being young and inexperienced. It’s just like I told them, hopefully, we’ll learn from it. I think we will.”
The coach pointed out that Morgan County already has wins over Buford and Dacula this season.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” Morris said.
The game against Morgan County was the latest in a tough, early-season non-region schedule that has tested Morris’ young team. Jefferson has also played Class AAAAAAA schools Peachtree Ridge and Mill Creek, and Class AAA’s No. 7-ranked team, Dawson County.
“The game is going to slow down a little bit for them just because of the competition that we’ve played so far,” Morris said.
Morris will face his former team, Apalachee, when the Dragons host the Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
