The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will likely be leaving the old train depot building on Porter Street at the end of next year as the result of a vote by Winder City Council.
Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to terminate a lease agreement with the chamber, effective at the end of 2018.
Councilman Al Brown cast the lone dissenting vote and councilman Travis Singley abstained, saying he was a chamber member and wished to remain neutral to avoid conflict of interest.
Founded in 1947 as the Winder Chamber of Commerce, the chamber has been headquartered in the depot building since the 1970s.
But council members have discussed potential different uses for the building at the committee level, and councilman Bob Dixon suggested the chamber was not working in the best interests of the city.
“That’s obvious. There’s many issues going on,” Dixon said after Tuesday’s meeting. “A lot of effort was made for us to work together. As this developed through the years, it was the opinion of the entire council, plus the mayor, plus the city administrator, that we could not get the cooperation needed to develop a great relationship.
“We are continuing to support (the chamber) financially with the motel/hotel tax (proceeds). It’s not like we are abandoning the chamber.”
Dixon noted that the building is in need of renovations and that chamber officials have previously spoken about the need for a different location because of the building’s proximity to the CSX railroad tracks where trains frequently pass by throughout the day.
“The image of the chamber needs to really be improved,” Dixon said. “You’d have visitors from out of town at a conference table and a train would come by like it’s coming right through the building.”
During Tuesday’s business meeting and a “work session” on Monday, council was met with pushback during the public comment portions of the meetings.
Chamber president Tommy Jennings disputed the notion that the chamber doesn’t have the city’s best interests in mind.
See more in the Dec. 6 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
