GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Whitehead, Thomas lead EJCHS girls to win

Kenzie Whitehead led East Jackson with 16 points and Maurissa Thomas chipped in 14 points as the Eagles rebounded from a Saturday loss to Hebron Christian with a 55-40 win over Oglethorpe County Tuesday.
East Jackson led 11-5 after a quarter and extended that lead to 28-17 at the half. The Eagles then led 38-25 after three quarters.
“We made some strides offensively and got some great game experience on aspects that we've been focusing on,” coach Matt Gibbs said. “Hopefully we can gain some momentum from the victory.”
East Jackson will host White County at 7 p.m Friday in the Christmas in Commerce Tournament. It will then face Oglethorpe County in a rematch at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
