Charges expected in fatal crash

Thursday, December 7. 2017
Charges are expected against a Commerce woman after a fatal three-vehicle crash.

Georgia State Patrol officers were called to SR 98 near Wilbanks Way in Commerce after a crash Wednesday morning.

A grey Chevrolet Equinox driven by Martha K. Brogan, 62, of Commerce, rear-ended a Ford pickup truck in traffic that was stopped at a Georgia Department of Transportation work zone. The truck, which was driven by Jason Vieira, 37, of Gainesville, ran off the road after impact and overturned.

J. Vieira went to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, Mark Alan Vieira, 61, of Gainesville, was transported to NGMC, but died from his injuries.

Brogan was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The debris from the impact also struck a BMW, which was driven by Jeremy McCollum, 41, of Maysville. McCollum wasn’t injured, but the vehicle did have minor damage.

According to the GSP, the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected against Brogan.
