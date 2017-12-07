TAMARAC, FL - Edward Mize, formally of Homer, Ga., passed away on December 5, 2017.
Mr. Mize was the son of the late Viola and Paul Mize.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Jean Wilson Mize, Tamarac, Fla.; two sons, Paul Mize, California, and Neil Mize, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and one daughter, Sharon Lee, Nicholson, Ga.; two grandchildren, Matthew Lee and Megan Mize; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mize was of the Baptist denomination and retired from the Army Military as a Master Sargent and from Westclox, where he was a supervisor. During his time residing in Banks County, he was a PTA President, a Band Booster President, active member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed woodworking.
Services will be held graveside Friday, December 8, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Duncan and Neil Mize officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. before the service.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements
Edward Mize (12-05-17)
